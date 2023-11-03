Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Holds Steady After BoE’s Pause
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Holds Steady After BoE’s Pause

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The pound showed resilience following the Bank of England’s decision to hold rates.
  • The BoE signaled no imminent intention of cutting rates.
  • There are concerns about an impending UK economic recession.

On Friday, there was bullish sentiment in the GBP/USD price analysis as the British pound stood firm against the dollar. It showed resilience following the Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates at a 15-year peak. Still, the central bank signaled no imminent intentions of cutting rates. 

-If you are interested in automated forex trading, check our detailed guide-

Moreover, Governor Andrew Bailey cautioned against complacency and emphasized that inflation remained too high. Bailey stated, “We will closely monitor the need for further interest rate hikes. Nevertheless, it is far too early to consider rate reductions.”

Still, investors concluded that the subsequent rate adjustment by the BoE was more likely to be a decrease.

There are concerns about an impending UK economic recession and limited growth in the near future. However, the BoE reiterated its commitment to keeping borrowing costs elevated. Notably, the UK economy is already grappling with the impact of interest rate increases from December 2021 to August this year.

Meanwhile, British government bond yields significantly dropped as the BoE painted a grim economic outlook. In recent days, the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve also opted to maintain their current interest rates. 

Governor Bailey acknowledged the potential inflation risk from elevated energy prices due to the Middle East conflict. However, he noted that such an impact had not materialized thus far.

GBP/USD key events today

It will be a busy day for GBP/USD traders as they will receive several significant economic reports from the US, like:

  • The US monthly nonfarm payrolls report.
  • ISM non-manufacturing PMI.
  • S&P Global Services PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Bulls meet strong resistance at 1.2200.

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

The GBP/USD price has halted at the 1.2200 resistance level after a strong surge from the 1.2100 support level. Notably, the pound has stayed in a range between the 1.2100 support and the 1.2200 resistance level. It attempted to break out of this range but was sharply rejected and fell back into consolidation. 

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

Therefore, although the price is above the 30-SMA, supporting bulls, this might soon change. If the 1.2200 resistance holds firm, the price will likely fall back below the 30-SMA to retest the 1.2100 range support. However, if bulls are stronger, the price will rise to 1.2275 resistance.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023