USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie Stalls Gains Led by Soaring WTI
Majors

USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie Stalls Gains Led by Soaring WTI

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The Canadian dollar remained strong amid higher oil prices.
  • Oil hit a 10-month high on Friday.
  • Economists expect Canada’s inflation to record an annual rate of 3.8% in August.

Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish as the oil rally has boosted the loonie. The Canadian dollar pulled back slightly against the dollar on Monday. However, it remained strong amid higher oil prices. The rise in oil comes amid the extension of output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. 

-If you are interested in social trading apps, check our detailed guide-

On Friday, the Canadian dollar lost value against the US dollar. Still, it retained most of its weekly gain due to rising oil prices and investor focus on domestic inflation data.

Moreover, a significant part of the currency’s weekly increase can be attributed to the selling of EUR-CAD, as explained by Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The European Central Bank indicated on Thursday that it is likely ending its cycle of interest rate hikes. Consequently, the euro weakened significantly. 

Meanwhile, the price of oil, a crucial Canadian export, settled at $90.77 per barrel, marking a 10-month high. This surge was driven by tight oil supplies resulting from Saudi Arabian production cuts. Additionally, there was optimism surrounding Chinese demand.

Sahota mentioned his interest in monitoring the performance of US vs. CAD yield spreads after releasing the Canadian inflation report and the FOMC decision next week. Economists anticipate that Canada’s inflation report will reveal an increase in inflation, with an annual rate of 3.8% in August, up from 3.3% in July.

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee will likely maintain the US benchmark interest rate within the 5.25%-5.50% range.

USD/CAD key events today

Investors are not expecting any big economic events in the US or Canada. Therefore, they will keep waiting on Canada’s inflation report.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical forecast: Bears retarget 1.3501 support.

USD/CAD technical forecast
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the charts, the downtrend paused at the 1.3501 support level, allowing bulls to retrace the recent move. Moreover, the pullback retested the 1.3550 resistance level. At this level, bears resurfaced to resume the downtrend and are approaching the 1.3501 support level. 

-If you are interested in brokers with Nasdaq, check our detailed guide-

A break below this level would allow the price to take out lower support levels, like 1.3475. However, if bulls suddenly take control at this level, as they have done before, we might see a reversal with a break above the 30-SMA and the 1.3550 resistance.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023