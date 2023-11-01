Home USD/JPY Forecast: Intervention Threats Pause Yen’s Decline
Majors

USD/JPY Forecast: Intervention Threats Pause Yen’s Decline

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Market participants expect that US interest rates will remain unchanged.
  • The yen plunged 1.7% on Tuesday, reaching a one-year low of 151.74 per dollar.
  • The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecasts but left policy rates unchanged on Tuesday.

The USD/JPY forecast witnessed a slightly bearish shift on Wednesday as the weak yen staged a comeback, fueled by renewed intervention threats from Japan. Additionally, investor attention shifted to a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

-If you are interested in automated forex trading, check our detailed guide-

Market participants expect that US interest rates will remain unchanged. However, the release of Treasury refunding details could influence the bond market.

After plunging 1.7% on Tuesday, reaching a one-year low of 151.74 per dollar, the yen stabilized Wednesday. This stability followed straightforward comments from Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda. He stated that “speculative trading seems to be the biggest factor behind recent currency moves.” As such, authorities were ready to respond.

Notably, the Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecasts but left policy rates unchanged on Tuesday. Furthermore, it redefined the 1% limit on 10-year government bond yields as a reference rate rather than an absolute cap.

Nevertheless, this policy adjustment did not close the substantial interest rate differentials between Japan and other countries. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin said the yen declined despite the BOJ’s adjustment. Consequently, the future of the dollar/yen rate will likely be determined by the dollar’s performance and the US economy.

USD/JPY key events today

The pair will likely have a volatile day as the US will release major reports like,

  • ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Oct)
  • ISM Manufacturing PMI (Oct)
  • JOLTs Job Openings (Sep)
  • Fed Interest Rate Decision
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Rally hits a wall around 151.51 resistance.

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the charts, USD/JPY made a steep climb, breaking above the 30-SMA and key resistance levels. This rally has paused near the 151.51 resistance level, where bears are trying to drag the price lower. Meanwhile, the RSI rose to the overbought region before retreating. It indicates strong bullish momentum.

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

Bears attempted to reverse the trend by pushing the price below the 30-SMA and the 150.00 key level. However, bulls have returned to the market more robustly, taking back control. Moreover, the price has posted a new high above the 150.75 level, continuing the previous bullish trend. The price will likely retest the 150.75 level as support before continuing higher.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023