USD/JPY Outlook: Investors Flock to Dollar Ahead of Powell

Powell’s speech might provide insights into the direction of interest rates.

The Bank of Japan might begin reducing its substantial monetary easing in a year.

Japan needs continuous wage growth to achieve inflation driven by economic expansion.

Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. The US dollar strengthened, reaching a more than two-month high. Moreover, it is on track for its sixth consecutive week of gains. Notably, investors are seeking safety in the dollar as they await a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The speech will likely provide insights into the direction of interest rates.

–Are you interested to learn about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium will host Powell’s address on monetary policy at 10:05 a.m. ET. Furthermore, the speech will likely determine whether the Fed has concluded its rate hikes and the projected duration of elevated interest rates.

Meanwhile, most economists surveyed by Reuters predict that the BOJ will begin reducing its substantial monetary easing in a year. Moreover, speculation about future policy changes has lessened since a surprise adjustment to the yield control last month.

During the July 27-28 meeting, the BOJ altered its yield curve control strategy. Consequently, this modification permits more flexible increases in interest rates. The markets interpret this as a step towards gradually removing decades of stimulus.

Meanwhile, Takumi Tsunoda from the Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute suggests that the BOJ might maintain the current approach until next summer. This approach aligns with the uncertainty surrounding Japan’s wage trends for fiscal year 2024, which will only become apparent after spring.

Japanese policymakers emphasize the necessity of continuous wage growth to achieve inflation driven by economic expansion.

USD/JPY key events today

Investors eagerly anticipate a speech from Fed chair Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium. This speech will probably have clues on the Fed’s interest rate path.

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bulls to challenge 146.51 resistance.

On the charts, USD/JPY is chopping through the 30-SMA, showing a lack of direction. At the same time, the price oscillates in a range with support at 145.00 and resistance at 146.51. This consolidation comes after a bullish trend and might, therefore, be a pause before the uptrend continues.

–Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

Within the range, the price trades above the 30-SMA, with the RSI in bullish territory above 50. Therefore, bulls might soon retest the 146.51 range resistance. A break above this level would signal a continuation of the previous bullish trend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal