USD/JPY Price: 147.8 Resistance Challenges the Bulls
Majors

USD/JPY Price: 147.8 Resistance Challenges the Bulls

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias is bullish despite the last retreat.
  • The Canadian data could have an impact on the USD.
  • A new higher high activates further growth.

The USD/JPY price edged lower in the short term, but the outlook remains bullish. After a brief pullback from their recent rally, the pair may find new buyers.

Are you interested to learn more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The better-than-expected US Unemployment Claims and Revised Unit Labor Costs data yesterday supported the US dollar, which showed a healthy labor market and rising productivity.

Today, the market was influenced by several economic indicators from Japan, which showed mixed results. The Japanese Economy Watchers Sentiment and Final GDP missed the forecasts, indicating weaker consumer confidence and economic growth.

However, the Final GDP Price Index, Current Account, and Bank Lending beat the expectations, suggesting higher inflation, trade surplus, and credit growth. These data caused some volatility in the pair but did not change the overall trend.

Later today, the market will also pay attention to the Canadian data, which could also affect the US dollar. The Canadian Unemployment Rate, Employment Change, and Capacity Utilization Rate will be released, which could reflect the state of the Canadian labor market and industrial sector.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY price technical analysis:

USD/JPY price
USD/JPY price hourly chart

The USD/JPY pair retreated after facing resistance at the 147.80 level, a previous high. It almost reached the 146.56 level, which is a key support level. However, it has bounced back and could test the median line (ml) of the ascending pitchfork again.

Are you interested to learn more about Australian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

This is a dynamic resistance level; the pair’s reaction may determine the next direction. The 147.80 level is a static resistance level that could cap the upside. The pair remains in an uptrend as long as it stays above 146.56.

The fact that it did not break below this level suggests that the bulls are still in control. A new higher high, above 147.80, could signal more gains for the pair.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023