Home USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Uptick CPI Sparks Policy Debate
USD JPY Forecast

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Uptick CPI Sparks Policy Debate

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Core consumer price growth in Japan increased slightly in October.
  • The BOJ might withdraw monetary stimulus soon due to persistent inflation.
  • The dollar was generally weak as investors held on to the belief that the Fed was done hiking.

The USD/JPY weekly forecast suggests a bearish inclination as Japan’s inflation surge signals a potential shift in the BOJ’s policy, setting the stage for the yen to regain strength. 

Are you interested to learn more about scalping brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Ups and downs of USD/JPY 

USD/JPY fell but closed the week nearly flat. The decline came as the yen strengthened after core consumer price growth in Japan increased slightly in October. Consequently, it strengthened expectations that the Bank of Japan might withdraw monetary stimulus soon due to persistent inflation.

On Friday, Tatsuo Yamasaki, a former leading Japanese currency official, said he anticipates minimal yen weakening from the current 150 against the dollar. Additionally, he predicts a potential strengthening of the yen next year. Furthermore, he believes the Bank of Japan might abandon its negative interest rate policy in April.

Meanwhile, the dollar was generally weak as investors held on to the belief that the Fed was done hiking. 

Next week’s key events for USD/JPY

Important data next week will come from the US, including GDP and manufacturing PMI. These reports will give a clear picture of the economy amid high interest rates. The GDP report will show whether the economy grew or contracted. Meanwhile, the PMI report will show business activity in the manufacturing sector.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Notably, recent data has shown that high interest rates implemented by the Federal Reserve have started cooling the economy. If this trend continues next week, investors will likely increase bets for Fed rate cuts. Consequently, the dollar will suffer, and the USD/JPY will continue to decline.

USD/JPY weekly technical forecast: Bulls retreat, bears advance

USD/JPY weekly technical forecast
USD/JPY daily chart

On the charts, the USD/JPY price has gone from bullish to bearish. The previous bullish bias stopped at the 151.75 resistance level. Although bulls tried twice to push above the resistance, they failed. As such, bears took control by breaking below the 22-SMA. 

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

At the same time, the RSI went below 50, signaling a shift in sentiment. Now that bears have momentum, the price will likely continue lower next week. At the moment, the price has pulled back to retest the SMA after finding support at the 148.02 level. There is a high chance the 22-SMA will hold firm as resistance, pushing the price lower.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023