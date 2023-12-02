Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Inflation Data Weakens Dollar
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Inflation Data Weakens Dollar

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • US economic data supported the view that the Fed would soon start cutting rates.
  • Canada reported a higher-than-expected employment growth.
  • The BoC will likely maintain its main policy rate at 5.0% next week.

The USD/CAD weekly forecast predicts a bearish trajectory, with recent US data signaling a potential conclusion to Fed rate hikes. This narrative suggests a probable extension of dollar weakness.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

Ups and downs of USD/CAD 

The loonie had a bearish week characterized by dollar weakness and Canadian dollar strength. The dollar fell last week as economic data supported the view that the Fed would soon start cutting rates.

Notably, unemployment claims in the US rose last week, showing less demand in the labor market. At the same time, the core PCE price index showed a decline in inflation, supporting a Fed pivot. Moreover, the dollar declined as investors digested Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commitment to approach interest rates “carefully.”

Meanwhile, employment data from Canada showed a higher-than-expected figure that supported the Canadian dollar on Friday. Still, the BOC will likely leave rates unchanged next week.

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD

Next week, the Bank of Canada will hold its monetary policy meeting, where investors expect a hold on interest rates. In a recent speech, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem suggested that with excess demand gone and anticipated weak growth, interest rates might be sufficiently restrictive. 

This has led to the widespread conclusion that the central bank has ceased hiking rates. The BoC will maintain its main policy rate at 5.0% until at least the end of March, aligning with expectations for the US Federal Reserve.

Another major report next week is the US nonfarm payrolls. The last employment report showed easing in the labor market and supported expectations for Fed rate cuts. Another such report could lead to a more dovish Fed.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Bullish channel cracks under pressure

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the charts, USD/CAD has broken out of its bullish channel, signaling a change in direction. Bulls were stronger than bears in the channel and kept pushing the price back above the 22-SMA. 

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

At the same time, the RSI mainly traded above 50, supporting bullish momentum. However, this has all changed with a breakout at the channel support. Bears are now in control, and the RSI has dipped into bearish territory.

Moreover, the price has pushed far below the 22-SMA, supporting bears. Next week, the price will likely fall to the 1.3400 support level. However, it might pull back to retest the recently broken 1.3650 key level before continuing lower.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023