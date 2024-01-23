Home USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Gains Amid BoJ’s Policy Shift
Majors

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Gains Amid BoJ’s Policy Shift

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The BoJ decided to maintain its ultra-easy monetary settings.
  • There is a growing likelihood of Japan achieving the bank’s 2% inflation target sustainably.
  • Japan’s spring wage increases might exceed last year’s 30-year high of 3.58%.

The USD/JPY price analysis on Tuesday displayed a bearish tone as the Japanese yen changed its course, gaining strength. The momentum was fueled by hints suggesting that the Bank of Japan could make policy adjustments in its upcoming meeting.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details-

Earlier, the yen had weakened following the central bank’s policy decision. Notably, the Bank of Japan held its ultra-easy monetary policy. However, it indicated an increasing belief that the conditions for gradually withdrawing its extensive stimulus were aligning. Therefore, the prospect of ending negative interest rates is approaching.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda mentioned that many businesses had already set wages, and labor unions were advocating for higher pay. Moreover, he expressed a growing likelihood of Japan achieving the bank’s 2% inflation target sustainably. This is due to recent steady increases in service prices.

Market players expect the Bank of Japan to end negative rates sometime this year. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll indicates that such a move might come in April. However, Ueda emphasized the importance of delaying rate hikes until there is evidence that inflation will stay around 2% and there will be robust wage growth. 

Surveys and statements from business lobbies show a growing likelihood that Japan’s spring wage increases will exceed last year’s 30-year high of 3.58% for major firms. This is what the BoJ needs to start transitioning away from ultra-loose monetary policy.

USD/JPY key events today

  • The BOJ Press Conference
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical price analysis: 30-SMA breach marks shift in sentiment

USD/JPY technical price analysis
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the charts, there has been a shift in sentiment from bullish to bearish as the price has broken below the 30-SMA. At the same time, the RSI has crossed into bearish territory. However, to confirm this shift, the price must close below the SMA. 

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

The first sign that bulls were ready to give up control came when the RSI made a bearish divergence. The price made a new high above the 148.02 resistance level, but bullish momentum was weaker. At the same time, bears showed strength when they made an engulfing candle, pushing the price back below 148.02. A reversal will allow bears to retest support levels at 146.01 and 144.00.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024