Home GBP/USD Forecast: UK Inflation Steadies, US Inflation Rises
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: UK Inflation Steadies, US Inflation Rises

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Annual inflation in the UK maintained at the rate of 4.0%.
  • The US released an upbeat inflation report showing persistent inflation.
  • The possible timing for Fed rate cuts has gradually moved from March to May and now June.

Today’s GBP/USD forecast paints a bearish outlook as the currency dips following the news of stable UK inflation figures for January. This brought both surprise and relief to the Bank of England, especially considering economists’ predictions had leaned towards an increase.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

Meanwhile, data released Tuesday in the US revealed a rise in inflation. Consequently, there was a decline in rate cut expectations.

Annual inflation in the UK maintained at the rate of 4.0%. This figure came as a surprise to economists who had expected an increase of 4.2%. Therefore, it was a relief for the Bank of England, which is looking to cut interest rates. Moreover, it indicates that inflation will likely decline in the coming months. 

On the other hand, the US released an upbeat inflation report, showing persistent inflation. The annual figure fell. However, the decline was much less than economists had expected. Additionally, the monthly core inflation rose to 0.4%, beating forecasts and showing the economy was still hot.

The dollar soared right after the report as investors scaled back bets for rate cuts in the US. The possible timing for Fed rate cuts has gradually moved from March to May and now June. This change came as the US economy continued showing resilience in 2024 despite high interest rates. Moreover, policymakers are not in a hurry to cut rates.

The contrast in inflation outcomes in the UK and the US further contributed to the decline in GBP/USD. 

GBP/USD key events today

  • A speech from BOE Gov Bailey 
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical forecast: Bears eye 1.2520 support in strong move

GBP/USD technical forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the charts, GBP/USD is in a strong bearish move, heading for the 1.2520 support level. Initially, the pair made a solid, impulsive move from the 1.2771 level to the 1.2520 level. Afterward, a corrective move got to the 0.618 Fib retracement level, retracing the previous bearish move. 

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

At this Fib level, bears made an engulfing candle that signaled the continuation of the previous bearish move. Moreover, the price broke out of its corrective pattern, pushing far below the 30-SMA. However, bears must break below the 1.2520 support to make a new low and confirm a downtrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024