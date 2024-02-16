Home USD/CAD Price Stuck Near Daily Lows, Eyes on US PPI
Majors

USD/CAD Price Stuck Near Daily Lows, Eyes on US PPI

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The USD needs positive data to be able to take the lead again.
  • A new lower low activates more declines.
  • The US figures should shake the markets today.

The USD/CAD price tumbled on Friday, reaching today’s low of 1.3466. The pair has rebounded and is trading at 1.3475 at the time of writing.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

The price seems undecided as the traders wait for the US economic figures before taking action again. Yesterday, the currency pair slipped as the Retail Sales reported a 0.8% drop versus the 0.2% drop expected after a 0.4% growth in the previous reporting period. The Core Retail Sales registered a 0.6% drop even though the traders expected a 0.2% growth.

Furthermore, the Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization rate also came in worse than expected.

Today, the US economic data should have a big impact again. The PPI is expected to report a 0.1% growth. The Core PPI could announce a 0.1% growth, while the Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment may jump from 79.0 to 80.0 points.

In addition, the Building Permits and Housing Starts data will be released as well. Positive US data boosts the greenback.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD Price Technical Analysis: Correction Phase

USD/CAD price
USD/CAD 1-hour chart

Technically, a correction was bound to happen after such an impressive rally after the US inflation figures. The price found demand right below the weekly pivot point of 1.3471 and under the descending pitchfork’s median line (ml). The downside pressure remains high despite minor rebounds.

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

The dollar’s deeper correction should send the pair toward new lows. Taking out the median line and making a new lower low activates more declines.

On the contrary, staying above the weekly pivot point (1.3471) and making a new higher high confirms an upside movement in the short term.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024