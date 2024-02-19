Home USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Recovers as Greenback Retreats
Majors

USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Recovers as Greenback Retreats

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar was weak as markets in the US stayed closed for a holiday.
  • The yen has fallen by about 6% in 2024 due to a decline in US rate cut expectations.
  • Some experts believe that the Fed will fail to achieve a soft landing.

Monday’s USD/JPY outlook leaned slightly bearish, with the yen showing a modest recovery from recent lows. Simultaneously, the dollar exhibited weakness, given the closure of US markets for a holiday.

Are you interested to learn more about automated forex trading? Check our detailed guide-

However, the pair remains near $150.00 keeping investors on high alert to the possibility of an intervention by Japanese authorities. Officials from the Ministry of Finance in Japan have repeatedly warned against currency declines.

Notably, the yen has fallen by about 6% in 2024 due to a decline in US rate cut expectations. Data from the US in recent months has shown a resilient economy. Moreover, inflation data last week came in higher than expected, highlighting the need for high interest rates in the US. As a result, the possible timing for the first Fed rate cut is in June. Additionally, markets expect a smaller cut to interest rates in 2024.

However, although inflation remains high in the US, some data points to an economic slowdown. Notably, there was a sharp decline in retail sales and jobless claims have been on the rise. Therefore, some experts believe that the Fed will fail to achieve a soft landing, meaning a possible recession.

Meanwhile, in Japan, although markets expect a policy shift, the BoJ has dimmed hopes for aggressive rate hikes. Moreover, the interest rate differentials between Japan and the US have remained wide, leading to the yen’s decline.

USD/JPY key events today

Investors do not expect any major economic releases from Japan on the US.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bears push for a reversal at the 150.00 support

USD/JPY outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price is declining after pulling back to retest the recently broken channel support. For a long time, the price has traded in a bullish channel, staying above the 30-SMA with the RSI above 50. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

However, bears challenged the bullish trend when the price broke below the channel support. Moreover, the price has retested the level which has held firm as resistance. The last step to confirm a reversal to the downside would be a break below the 150 support level to make a lower low. If this happens, bears will target the 148.50 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024