Home EUR/USD Price May Plummet as US Reports a Warm Inflation
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price May Plummet as US Reports a Warm Inflation

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • A new lower low activates more declines.
  • The median line (ml) is seen as a potential target.
  • Tomorrow, the US data should bring high action.

The EUR/USD price is trading in the red at 1.0922 at the time of writing. The pair faces resistance as the price corrects lower amid profit-taking. The US dollar turned to the upside.

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

Yesterday, the fundamentals brought some volatility. The US CPI m/m rose 0.4% last month, matching expectations. The CPI y/y reported a 3.2% growth, beating the 3.1% growth estimated, while the Core CPI announced a 0.4% growth, exceeding the 0.3% growth expected.

Higher inflation could force the Federal Reserve to maintain monetary policy. Today, Eurozone Industrial Production reported a 3.2% drop versus a 1.8% drop expected after a 1.6% growth in the previous reporting period, while the Italian Quarterly Unemployment Rate came in at 7.4% in Q4, above 7.3% expected but below 7.6% in Q3.

The fundamentals should be decisive tomorrow as the US releases the PPI, Core PPI, Retail Sales, Core Retail Sales, and Unemployment Claims. Positive economic figures should boost the USD.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis: Correction

EUR/USD price
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

As you can see on the hourly chart, the EUR/USD pair registered only a false breakout through the warning line (wl1), confirming buyers’ exhaustion.

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Now, it has turned to the downside and slipped below the upper median line (uml), representing dynamic support. The price retested this line, and now it looks under pressure again.

Still, only dropping and stabilizing below the pivot point of 1.0916 and making a new lower low activates more declines. If the pair drops deeper, the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ml) is seen as a potential target.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024