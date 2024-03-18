Home USD/JPY Forecast: Holds Ground Ahead of BoJ, Fed
Majors

USD/JPY Forecast: Holds Ground Ahead of BoJ, Fed

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • There is a 39% chance that the BoJ will hike on Tuesday.
  • The Fed will meet on Wednesday and likely hold rates.
  • There is a 57% chance the Fed will cut interest rates in June.

The USD/JPY forecast shows a slight upside potential, with the currency steady ahead of central bank meetings in Japan and the US. While the Fed will likely maintain its current rates, all eyes are on the Bank of Japan, with a 39% chance of a hike on Tuesday.

-Are you interested in learning about the Bitcoin price prediction? Click here for details-

Notably, the dollar strengthened last week due to upbeat economic data that weakened the case for a Fed rate cut in June. This led to a decline in the yen that extended to this week. When last week began, markets had been hopeful that the Fed would cut rates after Powell’s dovish testimony to Congress. However, data during the week revealed higher-than-expected consumer and producer prices, leading to a decline in rate-cut bets. 

Therefore, investors will focus on the economic projections and the press conference when the Fed meets on Wednesday. Policymakers might sound less dovish after the surprising inflation reports. If this is the case, bets for a cut in June will fall further. Currently, there is a 57% chance the Fed will cut interest rates in June.

Meanwhile, the outlook for rate hikes in Japan brightened on Friday. Companies in Japan agreed to big wage increases that will likely pave the way for interest rate hikes. The Bank of Japan will meet on Tuesday, and there is a chance it will hike rates. 

USD/JPY key events today

The pair will likely consolidate ahead of the central bank meetings as there are no key economic releases today.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Price confronts strong resistance at the 0.618 Fib

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price is trading at a strong resistance zone comprising the 0.618 Fib and 149.01 key levels. Moreover, the bullish bias is strong, with the price well above the 30-SMA and the RSI near the overbought region.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details-

However, the price might reverse at the strong resistance zone after such a steep move. Still, a pullback would likely retest the 30-SMA support before the bullish move continues higher. If the price breaks above the 0.618 Fib, it might climb to the 150.75 resistance level. On the other hand, bears might return if the price breaks below the 30-SMA.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024