Home USD/JPY Outlook: BoJ’s Policy Shift Sends Yen Tumbling
Majors

USD/JPY Outlook: BoJ’s Policy Shift Sends Yen Tumbling

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The Bank of Japan hiked interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in 17 years.
  • Japan’s central bank intends to continue with easy monetary conditions.
  • Traders are awaiting the FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday.

The USD/JPY outlook shines brightly with bullish sentiment, driven by the yen’s decline as investors take profits after the BoJ’s policy shift. Notably, the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in 17 years. However, markets had already priced in such a move. Therefore, it was not a surprise.

-Are you interested in learning about the Bitcoin price prediction? Click here for details-

Moreover, Japan’s central bank intends to continue with easy monetary conditions, which might weigh on the yen. At the same time, the yen remains vulnerable to decisions by the Fed, which usually have a big impact on the currency.

Traders are now awaiting the FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday for more clues on the Fed’s rate cut outlook. Recently, the dollar strengthened after data revealed persistently high inflation in the US. Moreover, bets for a June rate cut fell as investors scaled back expectations. 

Goldman Sachs recently revised its forecast for Fed rate cuts in 2024 from 4 to 3, meaning the Fed will likely hold high rates for longer.

Therefore, there is a chance the Fed will be hawkish at the meeting. Such an outcome would further strengthen the dollar and push USD/JPY back to the 152.00 key level. A hawkish Fed could also push expectations for the first rate cut to July. 

USD/JPY key events today

After the BoJ policy meeting, there are no more significant events today. Therefore, investors will keep absorbing the policy shift.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Price soars beyond resistance zone

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken above a resistance zone comprising the 0.618 Fib and the 149.01 key levels. The breakout shows massive momentum as the price made a solid bullish candle, pushing well above the 30-SMA. At the same time, the RSI entered the overbought region, indicating solid bullish momentum.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details-

Currently, the price is approaching the 150.75 key resistance level, where it might pause or pull back before continuing higher. A pullback could retest the recently broken resistance zone or the 30-SMA support, where bulls would resume the uptrend. Meanwhile, a break above the 150.75 resistance level would allow the price to retest higher resistance levels.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024