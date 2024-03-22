Home USD/JPY Price Remains Strong Amid Upbeat US Data
Majors

USD/JPY Price Remains Strong Amid Upbeat US Data

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above R2.
  • A new higher high activates further growth.
  • Failing to stay above the median line (ml) could reveal exhausted buyers.

The USD/JPY price changed slightly on Friday, wobbling near the 151.00 handle at the time of writing. The bias remains bullish, with a higher probability of continued growth. However, the prices may experience a correction amid profit-taking.

-Are you interested in learning about the Bitcoin price prediction? Click here for details-

The greenback dominated the currency market as the Dollar Index marked fresh weekly highs.

Yesterday, the Japanese Trade Balance and Flash Manufacturing PMI came in better than expected, while the National Core CPI aligned with expectations today.

On the other hand, the greenback remains bullish, even though the US reported mixed data. The Flash Services PMI came in at 51.7 versus 52.0 expected, confirming a slowdown in expansion. Flash Manufacturing PMI jumped from 52.2 to 52.5 points, above the 51.8 points expected, while Unemployment Claims came in at 210K in the last week, better compared to 212K in the previous reporting period.

Furthermore, the Existing Home Sales, CB Leading Index, Current Account, and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index also came in better than expected.

Today, the Canadian Retail Sales and Core Retail Sales came in better than expected and could help the greenback continue its appreciation despite minor drops.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY Price Technical Analysis: Strong Bullish Pressure

USD/JPY price
USD/JPY 1-hour chart

Technically, the USD/JPY price jumped above the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ml) but failed again to stay above this dynamic resistance, signaling buyers’ exhaustion.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details-

The 151.90 and 151.94 represent static resistance levels. Still, the bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the 151.00 psychological level and the R2 of 150.89.

A new lower low may trigger more declines. On the contrary, taking out the median line (ml) and the 151.94 validates an upside continuation.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024