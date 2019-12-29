EUR/USD Forecast Dec. 30-Jan. 3 – Euro Climbs Above 1.11

EUR/USD Technical analysis

Technical lines from top to bottom:

We start with resistance at 1.1515, which was a high point at the end of January.

1.1435 was a low point at the beginning of February.

1.1390 has held firm in resistance since June. This is followed by 1.1345.

1.1290 was last tested in early July. 1.1215 is next.

1.1119 remains relevant. It is under pressure in resistance.

1.1025 (mentioned last week) is protecting the symbolic 1.10 level. 1.0925 is next.

1.0829 has held in support since April 2017. It is the final support level for now.