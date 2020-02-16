EUR/USD Forecast February 17-21 – Euro Slides to 34-Month Low

Eurozone industrial production ended the year on a sour note, falling 2.1% in December. This was weaker than the estimate of -1.8% and marked the second decline in three months. German GDP for Q4 came in flat, falling from 0.1% in the third quarter.

In the U.S., Powell outlined to the Senate Banking Committee the Fed’s strategy in case of a financial crisis. Powell said that the Fed had two tools to fight a recession – quantitative easing, which involves large purchases of assets, and forward guidance, which means communicating with the markets about the likely future course of interest rate policy. Powell said that the Fed stood ready to use both these tools “aggressively should the need arise to do so”.

Inflation remained at low levels in January. CPI dipped to 0.1%, its lowest level in five months. Core CPI edged up to 0.2%, up from 0.1%. Retail Sales stayed unchanged at 0.3%, matching the forecast. The core reading slipped from 0.7% to 0.3%, also matching the estimate.