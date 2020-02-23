EUR/USD Forecast February 24-28 -Euro Dips to Lowest Level Since April 2017

After sharp declines for two straight weeks, EUR/USD paused and had a quiet week. There are six events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German ZEW Economic Sentiment shocked investors, sliding to 8.7 points in February. This was down from 26.7 a month earlier and missed the forecast of 20.0 points. It was the same story with the all-eurozone release, which fell to 10.4 points, compared to 26.6 in the previous release. The estimate stood at 21.3 points. The eurozone and German manufacturing PMIs remained in contraction territory, with readings below the 50-level. Still, both PMIs accelerated in January and beat their estimates. On the inflation front, January eurozone CPI came in at 1.4% and core CPI at 1.1%, confirming the initial releases.

The Federal Reserve minutes from the previous meeting reaffirmed that Fed policymakers are not planning to trim rates in the near future. The minutes highlighted the significant risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak, stating that “the threat of the coronavirus, in addition to its human toll, had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook, which participants agreed warranted close watching.” Policymakers also noted that the outbreak has dampened investor sentiment. This warning from the Fed underscores the threat that coronavirus poses to the global economy. There was some disappointing news on the manufacturing front, as manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8, which indicates stagnation in the manufacturing sector. This was shy of the estimate of 51.5 points.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: