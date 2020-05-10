EUR/USD Forecast May 11-15 – Will German, Eurozone GDPs send Euro Reeling?

EUR/USD Technical analysis

Technical lines from top to bottom:

We start with resistance at 1.1215, which has held since mid-January. 1.1119 is next.

1.1025 (mentioned last week) has some breathing room after sharp losses by EUR/USD last week.

1.0900 remains relevant and has switched to a resistance role.

1.0829 was tested last week. It could see further action early next week.