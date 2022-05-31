EUR/USD Price Analysis: Exhaustion Signs Below 1.0757 Resistance

The EUR/USD pair dropped below the uptrend line, but only a new lower low could activate a strong sell-off. The price action signaled that the buyers were exhausted. A new higher high activates an upside continuation. The EUR/USD price is trading at 1.0741 at the time of writing. The bias remains bullish as the pair stands above strong downside obstacles. The price turned to the downside in the short term as the Dollar index has managed to rebound. Still, don’t forget that the DXY remains under bearish pressure. A new swing higher is far from being confirmed. -Are you interested in learning about forex indicators? Click here for details- Technically, the currency pair may test the immediate downside obstacles before coming back higher again. Fundamentally, the US is to release high-impact data during the week, so the fundamental factors could drive the rate. As you already know, the Dollar Index was in a corrective phase. Still, the retreat could be over soon if the US data came in better than expected because the FED is expected to continue hiking rates in the next monetary policy meetings. Today, the CB Consumer Confidence is expected at 103.9, below 107.3 in the previous reporting period. Chicago PMI may drop from 56.4 to 55.0 points, while the HPI could report a 2.05 growth. The German Unemployment Change came in at -4K versus -16K estimates earlier. Also, the French Prelim GDP, French Prelim CPI, and the French Consumer Spending came in worse than expected. The Euro-zone CPI Flash Estimate and the Core CPI Flash Estimate could also bring some action. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Bearish divergence As you can see on the 1-hour chart, the pair found resistance at the 150% Fibonacci line of the ascending pitchfork. Now, it challenges the uptrend line after retesting the 1.0757 key resistance. Failing to stay above this static resistance may signal exhausted buyers and a potential sell-off. -Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details- Technically, the ascending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML) is dynamic support. The 1.0696 former low represents a static downside obstacle. The price action and the RSI showed a bearish divergence, but only a new lower low could activate a downside movement. It’s premature to talk about a larger drop only because it dropped below the uptrend. Coming back above 1.0757 and making a new higher high may activate further growth. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.