EUR/USD Price Analysis: Feeble Euro amid Recession, Awaiting US NFP

Eurozone manufacturing activity fell last month. The ECB is expected to raise rates in response to the 9.1% inflation rate. Eurozone unemployment fell to 6.6% in July. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bearish. According to a survey released Thursday, manufacturing activity in the Eurozone fell again last month as consumers reined in spending due to the rising cost of living. This report is another proof of the increasing probability of a recession. -Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details- The negative survey comes a week before the European Central Bank is anticipated to increase borrowing prices once more to control inflation, which is currently running at 9.1% – more than four times its 2% objective – further harming consumers who are already in debt. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from S&P Global fell to 49.6 in August from 49.8 in July, below a preliminary reading of 49.7 and even lower than the 50-point threshold between expansion and contraction. “Recession challenges are growing as economies continue to face drawbacks from high inflation, growing uncertainties, and rising interest rates,” said Thomas Rinn, global industrial lead at Accenture. According to official data released earlier on Thursday and as predicted by a Reuters poll, the unemployment rate in the bloc decreased slightly in July from 6.7% to 6.6%. However, the good news about the labor market may not last. “The fall in the eurozone unemployment rate in July to a record low of 6.6% is likely to be as good as it gets. The region faces a difficult winter, and recession looms,” said Jessica Hinds at Capital Economics. EUR/USD key events today All eyes will be on the US jobs report coming out later today. This report will give guidance on the next steps the Federal Reserve might take regarding interest rates. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical price analysis: Price hanging around the 30-SMA Looking at the 4-hour chart, we see the price consolidating and chopping through the 30-SMA. The price is caught between resistance at 1.00507 and support at 0.99003. There is indecision in the market, and neither the bears nor bulls are ready to commit and take the price beyond this range area. –Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide- The RSI, trading below 50, shows bears are in charge at the moment and might attempt to go below the range support. A break below 0.99003 could mean lower prices. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.