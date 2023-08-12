EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB Rate Hikes Stalling in September

Consumer prices in the US experienced a moderate rise in July. The European Central Bank will likely halt its rate-hiking efforts in September. Producer prices in the US rose slightly more than anticipated in July. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as economists expect a pause in ECB rate hikes in September. Ups and downs of EUR/USD EUR/USD ended the week lower as the euro fell. A Reuters poll of economists during the week indicated that the European Central Bank would halt its rate-hiking efforts in September. –Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide- Meanwhile, consumer prices in the US experienced a moderate rise in July due to reduced costs for various goods. Consequently, the Federal Reserve will likely maintain current interest rates in the upcoming month. The Labor Department reported a 0.2% increase in the Consumer Price Index for last month, aligning with the growth seen in June. At the same time, producer prices in the US rose slightly more than anticipated in July. This increase was driven by a swift recovery in the cost of services, marking the quickest acceleration in almost a year. However, the overall pattern aligned with a decrease in inflationary pressures. Next week’s key events for EUR/USD Next week, investors will focus on reports from the US. The retail sales report is a leading indicator of consumer spending. Consumer spending, on the other hand, drives the broader economy. Investors are expecting an increase in the retail sales figure. This would indicate a strong economy. Investors will also focus on the FOMC meeting minutes, which will give more details on the last Fed meeting. Furthermore, it will show how policymakers came to the decision to hike rates. Finally, it will give clues on the next Fed policy move. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD weekly technical forecast: Bearish momentum EUR/USD daily chart The daily chart’s bias for EUR/USD has changed from bullish to bearish. The price has broken below the 30-SMA and the 1.1051 support level. Moreover, this move has pushed the RSI below the pivotal 50-level, indicating solid bearish momentum. –Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide- Although there has been a shift in sentiment, the trend has not yet changed to bearish. Bears must break below the 1.0851 support and start making lower lows and highs to start a bearish trend. However, if they cannot break below 1.0851, we might see the price consolidate before resuming the uptrend. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Forecast share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.