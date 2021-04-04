GBP/USD Forecast April 5-9 – Pound steady, PMIs in focus

GBP/USD reversed directions last week and showed slight gains. The upcoming week has three releases. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

UK Net Lending to Individuals jumped to GBP 4.9 billion in February, up from GBP 2.8 billion. This was well above the estimate of GBP 3.6 billion and the highest level in 12 months. GDP for Q4 of 2020 was revised to 1.3%, up from the initial reading of 1.0%. Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.9 in March, its best showing since February 2011.

In the US, Conference Board Consumer Confidence soared to 109.7 in March, up from a revised reading of 90.4. It was the sharpest one-month gain in almost 18 years.

US Pending Home Sales posted a second straight decline in March. The decline of 10.6% was much sharper than the estimate of -3.1%. The week wrapped up with excellent nonfarm payroll numbers, which came in at 916 thousand. This was up from 379 thousand and crushed the estimate of 652 thousand.