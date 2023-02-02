GBP/USD Outlook: BoE to Hike Rates for Tenth Consecutive Time

The Bank of England is prepared to hike interest rates for the tenth consecutive time.

The BoE may also hint at when the rapid rise in borrowing costs may end.

The Fed reduced the tempo of rate rises with a quarter-point hike.

Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it had significantly improved in the fight against high inflation. However, that “victory” would still necessitate raising its benchmark overnight interest rate further and keeping it elevated at least through 2023. This announcement pushed the pound higher against the dollar.

–Are you interested in learning more about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

The US Federal Reserve reduced the tempo of rate rises on Wednesday with a quarter-point adjustment.

The Bank of England is prepared to hike interest rates for the tenth consecutive time on Thursday to continue fighting runaway inflation. However, the bank may also hint at when the rapid rise in borrowing costs may end.

Britain’s economy is expected to enter a recession and perform worse than its peers in 2023. The unemployment rate is near its lowest since 1974. However, the housing sector is cooling quickly, and consumer and business confidence are poor.

According to Bailey, there are signs that inflation may be slowing after falling from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October to 10.5% in December.

At 1200 GMT on Thursday, investors are generally pricing in another half-point rate increase, bringing the Bank Rate to 4.0%, its highest level since 2008. However, others see a remote possibility of a quarter-point change.

GBPUSD key events today

All focus will be on the Bank of England meeting later today, where investors expect a 50bps rate hike. There will also be minutes from the previous BoE meeting and a speech from BoE governor Bailey.

GBP/USD technical outlook: Bulls poised to retest the range resistance

The 4-hour chart shows GBP/USD trading above the 30-SMA but within a larger consolidation. The price oscillates between the 1.2274 support and the 1.2425 resistance. There is strong bullish momentum as the RSI trades above the 50-mark.

–Are you interested in learning more about South African forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Bulls took over with a strong bullish candle when the price reached the support range. This candle broke above the 30-SMA, showing control had gone to the bulls. The price will likely now retest the range resistance. A break above this key level could begin a bullish trend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal

Majors share