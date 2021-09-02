USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears Pressure Under 0.9150 Before NFP

The USD/CHF pair moves in an extended range, so we’ll have to wait for a valid breakout. Technically, a valid breakout from the current triangle could bring a clear direction. The traders could wait for the US Non-Farm Payrolls publication before taking action. The USD/CHF price outlook moves sideways in the short term, but we’ll likely have a clear direction soon. The price action has printed a minor symmetrical triangle on the 4-hour chart. Escaping from this formation brings great trading opportunities. –Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide- Still, the traders could wait for the US Non-Farm Payrolls release before driving the price in one direction. As you already know, the NFP is expected around 750K in August versus 943K in July. Also, the Unemployment Rate could drop from 5.4% to 5.2%, while the Average Hourly Earnings will rise by 0.3% in August compared to 0.4% in the previous reporting period. Surprisingly or not, the USD/CHF pair rises when writing even if the DXY stays lower. This is because the dollar started to gain versus its rivals after the Unemployment Claims dropped to 340K versus 342K expected and after the Factory Orders indicator had managed to rise by 0.4% marching expectations. Fundamentally, the Swiss Franc has lost ground after the Switzerland Retail Sales dropped by 2.6%, even if the specialists have expected a 0.2% growth. The GDP reported a 1.8% growth compared to 1.9% expected. Switzerland CPI increased by 0.2%, beating the 0.1% estimate. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! USD/CHF price technical outlook: Triangle pattern to hold USD/CHF 4-hour price chart analysis The USD/CHF pair is trapped between 0.9099 and 0.9206 levels. It’s traded somewhere at the half of this range. As you can see on the H4 chart, the price has developed a symmetrical triangle. Making a valid breakout from this pattern could bring new trading opportunities. It moves between the weekly pivot point of (0.9138) and the 0.9170 R1 levels in the short term. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- Technically, the 150% Fibonacci line is seen as a dynamic resistance. A valid breakout above it could signal an upside breakout from the current triangle as well. The USD/CHF pair failed to approach and reach the 0.9099 or the 0.9206 levels in the last attempts. We’ll have to wait for the price to get out from the current triangle to know the direction. Making a valid breakout above 0.9189 immediate high indicates an upside continuation. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Majors share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits