USD/JPY Forecast March 16-20 – Yen Slides on Soft Japanese GDP, Corona Jitters

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s economy contracted 1.8%, a sharper decline than the forecast of -1.7%. This marked the first decline in five quarters and points to weakness in the Japanese economy.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a full-blown national emergency in the U.S. President Trump banned flights from Europe, which sapped risk appetite and sent investors scurrying to the U.S. dollar. Inflation levels remained low in February, with CPI coming in at 0.1% and Core CPI at 0.2%. Consumer confidence dropped sharply in February, falling from 100.9 to 95.9 points.