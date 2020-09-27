USD/JPY Forecast Sep. 28-Oct. 2 – Dollar recovers, investors await Tankan indices

USD/JPY fundamental mover
Japan’s manufacturing PMI has been mired in contraction territory since November 2018. In September, the index improved to 47.3, up from 46.6 beforehand. Inflation levels remained very low. BOJ Core CPI, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, remained at zero for a second successive month.
Key news updates for USD/JPY
Updates:
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
We start at the round number of 108, an important monthly resistance line.
107.29 (mentioned last week) is protecting the 107 level.
106.44 is next.
105.45 is an immediate support level.
104.50 has some breathing room in support.
103.52 has held in support since March.
102.13 is the final support line for now.
.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I remain bullish on USD/JPY
With the US economy showing signs of recovery, the US dollar has plenty of upward momentum. This could translate into gains for USD/JPY this week.
Further reading:
- EUR/USD forecast – for everything related to the euro.
- GBP/USD forecast – Pound/dollar projections.
- AUD/USD forecast – analysis for the Aussie dollar.
- USD/CAD forecast – Canadian dollar predictions.
- Forex+ weekly forecast – Outlook for the major events of the week.
Safe Trading!Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs