Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»USD/JPY Forecast September 7-11 – Will Japan GDP weigh on the yen?

USD/JPY Forecast September 7-11 – Will Japan GDP weigh on the yen?

0
By Published: Last Modified: Majors, USD JPY Forecast, Weekly Forex Forecasts
After two losing weeks, Dollar/yen rebounded and gained close to one percent. In Japan, the highlight of the upcoming week is GDP for the second quarter, which is projected to slide by 8.1%.
.

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan Industrial Production was stronger than expected, with a strong gain of 8.0%. This easily beat the estimate of 5.0%. Retail sales posted a fifth consecutive decline, falling by 2.8%. The Manufacturing PMI was revised to 47.2, up from 46.6 points. Still, this points to contraction.

In the US, last week’s numbers were positive. Manufacturing PMI improved to 56.0, up from 54.2 points. The Services PMI also pointed to expansion, but slowed to 56.9, down from 58.1 beforehand. Unemployment claims dropped below the 1-million mark with a reading of 886 thousand. Nonfarm payrolls slowed to 1.371 million, but was very close to the estimate of 1.374 million. The unemployment rate fell sharply to 8.4%, down from 10.2%. This marked the first single-digit reading since April, prior to the Corvid-19 pandemic. There was more good news from wage growth, which rose from 02% to 0.4%.

See all the main events in the Forex Weekly Outlook

Key news updates for USD/JPY

Updates:

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

108.88 has provided resistance since early June.

107.97 is protecting the 108 line.

107.18 (mentioned last week) is next.

106.44 is an immediate resistance line.

105.45 has switched to a support role after strong gains by USD/JPY last week.

104.50 has some breathing room in support.

103.52 is the final support line for now.

.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Sentiment

I am bullish on USD/JPY

The US dollar flexed some muscle last week, as the US economy is showing signs of recovery. With the Japanese economy struggling, the US dollar rally could continue.

Follow us on Sticher or iTunes

Further reading:

Safe Trading!

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.