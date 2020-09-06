USD/JPY Forecast September 7-11 – Will Japan GDP weigh on the yen?

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan Industrial Production was stronger than expected, with a strong gain of 8.0%. This easily beat the estimate of 5.0%. Retail sales posted a fifth consecutive decline, falling by 2.8%. The Manufacturing PMI was revised to 47.2, up from 46.6 points. Still, this points to contraction.

In the US, last week’s numbers were positive. Manufacturing PMI improved to 56.0, up from 54.2 points. The Services PMI also pointed to expansion, but slowed to 56.9, down from 58.1 beforehand. Unemployment claims dropped below the 1-million mark with a reading of 886 thousand. Nonfarm payrolls slowed to 1.371 million, but was very close to the estimate of 1.374 million. The unemployment rate fell sharply to 8.4%, down from 10.2%. This marked the first single-digit reading since April, prior to the Corvid-19 pandemic. There was more good news from wage growth, which rose from 02% to 0.4%.