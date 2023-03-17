EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Delivers Big Hike Despite Market Turmoil

Governments and banks are taking measures to avoid a financial crisis. The European Central Bank raised interest rates as planned on Thursday. Markets are currently putting in an 80.5% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25bps. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. The dollar fell on Friday as risk sentiment improved. This followed government and bank measures to reduce pressure on the financial system in major markets. –Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide- Despite the recent market turmoil, the European Central Bank raised interest rates as planned on Thursday, which caused the dollar to decline and the euro to rise. This indicates that the Federal Reserve will also likely increase rates next week as both institutions work to control inflation. The two currencies maintained a tight range before the ECB made good on its vow to raise rates by half a percentage point. Markets are currently putting in an 80.5% chance that the Fed will raise by 25bps on March 22. For the first time in four decades, the Fed and ECB increased interest rates at the fastest pace. A comparatively robust economy and higher interest rates on US government debt than in other nations have strengthened the dollar. Nevertheless, a panic on international markets following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the US last week and a decline in the share price of Credit Suisse this week threatened to derail the ECB’s plans to raise interest rates. After the ECB’s announcement, the euro initially declined by over 0.25% but eventually turned around. The currency and other markets were relatively calmer on Thursday. Credit Suisse indicated it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to increase liquidity and investor confidence. EUR/USD key events today Investors expect a Eurozone inflation report showing whether high-interest rates are cooling price increases in the region. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical outlook: Bullish move might pause at 1.0650 hurdle The 4-hour chart shows EUR/USD in a bullish move, approaching the 30-SMA resistance. The RSI is trading slightly above 50, showing bulls are gaining strength over bears. However, since the price still trades below the SMA, control lies with the bears. –Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide- Bulls must break above the 1.0650 resistance and the SMA to take over control. Bears will return if the strong resistance zone holds strong and we might see the price falling to the 1.0525 support. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Read Next USD/JPY Price Analysis: Risk-on Sentiment Weighing Down USD Saqib Iqbal 34 mins Governments and banks are taking measures to avoid a financial crisis. The European Central Bank raised interest rates as planned on Thursday. Markets are currently putting in an 80.5% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25bps. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. The dollar fell on Friday as risk sentiment improved. This followed government and bank measures to reduce pressure on the financial system in major markets. -Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide- Despite the recent market turmoil, the European Central Bank raised interest rates as planned on Thursday, which… Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.