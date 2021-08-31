Start Trading
Search ForexCrunch
Home » EUR/USD Price Targeting 1.19 as USD Dips, Awaiting Eurozone CPI

EUR/USD Price Targeting 1.19 as USD Dips, Awaiting Eurozone CPI

Start Trading Now

Saqib Iqbal
| Updated: Aug 31, 2021
  • EUR/USD runs higher as US dollar weakness prevails.
  • Coronavirus across the globe may hurt the risk sentiment.
  • Comments from ECB officials continue to lend support to the pair.

The EUR/USD price has been reclaiming new highs since August 6, rising 0.15% on the day to 1.1815 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. A general weakness in the US dollar ahead of the preliminary Eurozone consumer price index (CPI) is thus welcomed by the pair.

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

As market sentiment improves amid a slight consolidation in virus activity, the US dollar index (DXY) falls to a new low in two weeks, no later than 0.11% to 92.59. A low yield on government bonds also affects the dollar and favors the bulls on the EUR/USD pair. At press time, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries had fallen to a weekly low of 1.273%, down 1.1 basis points (bps).

Australia’s daily contagions are regressing, but New Zealand’s coronavirus rate has decreased six days in a row, and the UK’s COVID-19 cases have declined in two weeks, which supports USD sales. The market, however, seems to be challenged by concerns about Eurozone CPI today and NFP data on Friday. In addition to Afghanistan and China’s geopolitical concerns, the EUR/USD pair is expected to enter a bullish trend.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

The EUR/USD pair is also being impacted by comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) indicating an expansion of easy money policies. Robert Holtzmann and François Villerois de Galhau, governor of the Bank of France and ECB Councilor, recently dismissed reflation fears. Consequently, today’s block inflation data, which is expected to rise to 1.5% YoY from 0.7% YoY, will be a key factor.

Additionally, if the EUR/USD bulls are buoyed by simple pressure on Eurozone CPI, follow-up measures should include data about Chicago PM, consumer confidence, and real estate in Chicago. But nothing is more important than the August US employment report, which will justify the cautious optimism of Fed chief Jerome Powell and determine the course of Fed cuts going forward.

Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide-

EUR/USD price technical analysis: Bulls aiming higher

EUR/USD 4-hour price analysis
EUR/USD 4-hour price analysis

The EUR/USD pair is heading higher beyond the 200-period SMA. The pair is looking to test the order block zone at 1.1860s. The next target could be the psychological area of 1.1900. The volume is quite low since Friday’s gains. On the downside, the pair may test 1.1800 ahead of 1.1770 and then 1.1750.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

View All Post By Saqib Iqbal
Expert score

5

Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts

  • 0% Commission and No stamp Duty
  • Regulated by US,UK & International Stock
  • Copy Successfull Traders

5

Read Review
Open My Free Account
Your capital is at risk.
EUR/USD Daily

Top Forex Brokers

All Brokers

About

News

Related Articles

eurusd daily
EUR/USD Breaks Above Double Top at $1.1800: Brace for US Consumer Confidence
Ali B.
eurusd daily
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bulls Halt at 1.1800, Awaiting US Home Sales
Saqib Iqbal
US Pending Home Sales
EUR/USD Standstill near 1.1795 ahead of the US Pending Home Sales
Ali B.
eurusd daily
EUR/USD Standstill near 1.1760 ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium
Ali B.