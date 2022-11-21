EUR/USD Price to Weaken Further Below 1.027 amid Risk-off

The currency pair signaled exhausted buyers after failing to stay above the median line (ml). Taking out the lower median line (LML) activates a larger drop. DXY’s further growth forces the greenback to appreciate versus its rivals. The EUR/USD price posted significant losses as the US dollar rebounded amid growing global recession worries. The greenback’s further growth may further dominate the currency market. -Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details- The pair is trading at 1.0239 at the time of writing. It seems to be under strong selling pressure. Surprisingly or not, the USD is strongly bullish even though the US reported mixed data in the previous days. Today, the German PPI registered a 4.2% drop versus the 0.9% growth expected. Fundamentally, the economic data could have a big impact on Wednesday. The FOMC Meeting Minutes, the US Flash Services PMI, and the German Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI could really shake the markets. Dollar Index price technical analysis: Swinging higher The DXY found support in the 105.65 – 105.78 area. Now the index has turned to the upside. As you can see on the hourly chart, the index escaped from the ranging pattern signaling a larger rebound. The Dollar Index was in a corrective phase before resuming its major uptrend. The retreat seems over. That’s why the greenback could dominate the currency market again. The upper median line (UML) represents the next major resistance. A valid breakout through this level activates further growth and helps the traders to catch new USD longs. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Strong bearish dominance From the technical point of view, the price action signaled exhausted buyers after failing to stay above the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ML). Now, it has dropped below 1.0271 former low, activating more declines if it stays under this level. –Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide- The pair challenges the S1 (1.0240), which represents static support. The 1.02 psychological level and the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (LML) are downside targets and obstacles. A larger downside movement could be activated by a good breakdown below the lower median line (LML). As long as it stays above the lower median line, the pair could develop a new leg higher. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.